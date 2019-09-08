WANEP Decries Underutilization Of Women In Peace Building Process

The West Africa Network for Peace building Nigeria (WANEP Nigeria) a Non Governmental Organization, has expressed concern over the under utilization of women in peace building processes adding that the situation has created a hierarchy where men are relied upon to develop frameworks and strategies for preventing conflict and violence torn societies at the exclusion of women.

WANEP further noted that women’s voices remain suppressed on key issues that affect their wellbeing.

A statement by WANEP National Network Coordinator, Ms Bridget Osakwe reiterates call for an inclusive approach to peace building to prevent violence, promote peaceful co- existence, and ensure more equitable and prosperous society.

The statement said although government has put forward strategies for conflict intervention, it has become clear that the State institutions cannot sufficiently cope with these interventions alone as women who are key stakeholders in conflict prevention and peace-building have been underutilized and undermined in these peace processes.

Osakwe also said WANEP – Nigeria with support from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) will be implementing a project “Enhancing Participation of Women in Peace and Human Security in Nigeria”.

This project she said is anchored on the need to respond to the impact of violent conflicts, mainstream gender capacities and promote women’s rights to participate in peacebuilding, conflict prevention and decision-making in six states namely, Bauchi, Bornu, Delta, Edo, Gombe and Rivers States in Nigeria.

“It builds on national policy making and implementation structures while at the same time influencing governments to be more accountable, inclusive, transparent and democratic. At the local level, the project builds on the decentralized government systems. It is integrated in community development processes that are already in place in local government structures.

“This intervention is another contribution to the effective implementation of Nigeria National Action Plan (NAP) on United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 and other government policies on women, peace and security. The projects also mirrors Nigeria’s achievements in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and Beijing Platform for Action (Beijing+25) aimed at empowering women and girls” the statement added.