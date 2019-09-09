Don’t Join Issues With Oshiomhole Over Hostile Comments, Obaseki Orders Edo Govt Officials, Others

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has ordered officials of the state not to join issues with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over the hostile comments credited to the former governor of the state.

Obaseki whose directive was conveyed in a statement jointly signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, and the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Barr. Paul Ohonbamu, said he is pursuing the path of peace for the sake of Edo people.

The statement said: “The Edo State Government observed over the weekend, leading to this week, very hostile statements credited to our revered National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, across the various media platforms, including radio, television, newspapers and the social media.

“This onslaught against the governor and government of Edo State, widely publicised, has also been trailed by enquiries about the state government’s response to these attacks, from various stakeholders, both within and outside the country.”

“Consequently, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has instructed that no state actor, within Edo State Government, should make any comment whatsoever or join issues on the ensuing hostile comments and discussions,” Osagie and Ohonbamu said.

They added that “Obaseki said he has chosen to pursue the path of peace and reconciliation in dealing with these issues in the interest of the good people of Edo State and our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”