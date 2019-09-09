NEWS
Gunmen Kill 2 Persons In Plateau
Gunmen killed two persons at Fanlo and Nding villages in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State late on Sunday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
The killing is the latest in the recurring bloodletting in agricultural communities in North Central Nigeria, which is described as Nigeria’s food basket.
Plateau State is home to a complex mix of ethnic nationalities with the Berom dominant in Barkin Ladi and other Local Government Areas of the state.
Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Mr Terna Tyopev, confirmed the killing in an interview with NAN in Jos on Monday.
He said that five people had also sustained serious injuries during the attack.
“Yesterday at about 8 p.m., our Barkin Ladi Division received a distress call that a Peugeot 504 station wagon with Reg. No. AA 393 TSF, was attacked by unknown gunmen.
“The caller said that the victims were traveling from Fanlo to Nding village when they were attacked.
“The incident resulted in the death of one Stephen Samuel, 28, and Dajugu Randong, 28.
“Five other persons escaped the attack with various degree of injuries,” Tyopev said.
The spokesman said that men of the command had visited the scene of the incident and that efforts were being made to arrest the perpetrators of the act. (NAN)
