How To End Unintended Pregnancies In Minors

Women are most fertile and have the best chance of getting pregnant in their 20s. This is the time when they have the highest number of good quality eggs available and their pregnancy risks are lowest.

Based on this premise, going through labour and baby delivery should not be activities for minors, but in Nigeria, children getting pregnant and going through delivery is a common feature.

Take the case of the 10-year-old girl, Masenengen Targba, who gave birth to a baby girl recently, in the early hours of August 5, 2019 via caesarean section. Masenengen was raped at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Benue State, resulting in pregnancy.

It has been shown that from age eight to nine, school children are already exposed from their peers to sexual activities, though majority of parents avoid discussing sexuality, family planning and strategies to achieve safe sex with them. For parents who shy away from these, they fear that doing so could expose the children to sex too early in their lives. This is however far from the reality.

19 per cent of Nigerian women aged 15 to 19 has begun child bearing, according to the Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey 2018. It is incontrovertible, from the above data and as seen in the case of Masenengen that there is early initiation of sexual intercourse in minors, sometimes at age 10.

Similarly, the National HIV&AIDS and Reproductive Health Survey reveals that 50 per cent of girls in the country were already married by age 20. Going by the practice, they are usually married young and without their consents. Another fact that is noteworthy is that most sexually active adolescents in the country don’t practice contraception with the resultant effect of high level of unintended pregnancy and illegal abortion.

Confirming this, the Performance Monitoring & Accountability (PMA)2020 Abortion Survey Results: Nigeria (April to May 2018) showed: “Abortion incidence was highest among women in their 20s, women with secondary education or higher, and women living in urban areas.”

From their adolescent years: 10 to 19, many women were already married, but do not use family planning because access to contraceptive method among adolescents in the country is very poor. The NDHS 2018 showed that currently, 19 per cent of women in the reproductive age have unmet need for family planning, meaning that these women, either married or in a union, want to stop or delay childbearing, but are not using any method of contraception.

What is clear is that failure to use family planning is contributing to unintended pregnancies among minors, which mostly end in unsafe abortion, though few bear the pregnancy to term.

Going by the data above, majority of minors in the country are already sexually active, but are not using family planning, with dare consequences.

Every day about 111 women and girls in Nigeria die due to preventable pregnancy and child birth related complications (every hour five women die) and majority of those that die are young women.

Nigeria accounts for one in nine maternal deaths world wide and 30 per cent of such deaths can be prevented by increasing access to and uptake of family planning.

According to a medical expert, Dr. Saidat Okaga, family planning reduces maternal mortality by delaying first pregnancies especially in minors, enabling birth spacing and thus reducing the hazards of frailty associated with close births, by averting unintended pregnancies and chances of complications in minors and by reducing abortions, which contributes 13 per cent of maternal death.

Furthermore, it is necessary to educate minors that the benefits of family planning include protection against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), including HIV/AIDS, among other health benefits.

Using family planning also creates opportunity for women to improve on their education, employment as well as help them attain full growth at the family, community and national levels.

Based on these benefits, experts have urged the Federal and state governments to scale up family planning services, especially at youth friendly centres established primarily for the young ones, as one of the maternal survival strategies.

They also encouraged parents and guardians to engage their children in this sphere to avoid these minors from getting needed information on family planning from wrong sources.