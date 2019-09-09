Nollywood: NFVCB Boss Harps on Stakeholders’ Engagement for Vibrant Industry

The Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB),Alh. Adedayo Thomas, has harped on the need for consisted relevant stakeholders engagement to build a vibrate and economically viable movie industry in Nigeria.

He made the call at a conference organised by the board to engage and discuss with stakeholders in the film industry on the Policy of Release of Films and Framework on Export and Import of films.

The event held on September 6 to 7, at Suru Express Hotel, Ikeja, with the leaders of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Association of Movie Producers(AMP) and the Film/Video Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (FVPMAN), among other guilds, in attendance.

Others in attendance included independent movie producers and actors, as well as members the academia such as Prof.Hyginus Ekwuazi, Prof. Victor Dugga and Nollywood veteran actor and scholar Prof. Sola Fasudo.

According to Thomas, as the Nigerian motion picture evolves, there is need for constant stakeholders interaction to seek common front in addressing issues affecting the industry.

He noted that the NFVCB as regulator of the film and and video sector, under his watch, has built a cordial relationship with filmmakers, distributors, marketers and the various guilds in Nollywood through its increased stakeholders meetings and media literacy programmes.

He added that the event was to present stakeholders in the film industry with the draft policy of release of films and framework on export and import of films.

“The Policy paper is brought here by the committee for the scrutiny and imput of the industry players because they are directly involved in the business.

“Let them contribute and even disagree, but at last we shall come up with a policy paper that will batter position our film and video industry,” he said.

The Executive Director said that the conference was a platform for practitioners and the regulator to come together to discuss salient issues that technology had brought to the fore in movie distribution.

The committee thereafter presented a Policy Draft on Film and Video Release, Import and Export to stakeholders for deliberation.

The NFVCB boss also made a public presentation of a new Film/Video authentication seal and a new Certificate of Censorship to curb distribution of unclassified and pirated films and videos works in Nigeria.

According to him there were emerging trends in film and video distribution which has necessitated the board to initiate measures including introduction of the authentication label in line with global best practices.

He added that the new certificate and seal have unique security features to make them difficult to forge or manipulated.

Thomas added that the board would soon begin stakeholders enlightenment campaign on the new seal and certificate to ensure quick acceptance and compliance, before it begins enforcement drive.

“When a film is classified and approved, the owner or distributor will apply for the label after payment of approved fees.

“He or she would be issued authentication labels for the number of copies to be replicated as ascertained by the NFVCB.

“We, therefore, need you to buy-in on this laudable project which hopefully will clear the market of unclassified, unapproved and, of course, pirated films/video works.