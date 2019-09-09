NEWS
Pension Board Begins N741m Payment To Retirees
The Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board has commenced the payment of N741 million as terminal benefit to 382 beneficiaries.
Alhaji Ahmad Fagam, Executive Secretary of the board disclosed this at a news conference on Monday in Dutse, Jigawa.
Fagam said that the amount paid to beneficiaries was for terminal pension to those who retired from service in July 2019.
According to him, the amount is being paid as retirement benefit, death pension, death pension balance, refund of eight per cent contribution and monthly pension.
The executive secretary said that the payment covered retirees from state and local governments’ service as well as from the Local Education Authorities (LEAs).
“Jigawa is up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees which includes those who died in active service.
“The board and the state government will continue to ensure the welfare of its workers, for better service delivery and well-being of retirees after service,” Fagam said.
He further said that 146 of the beneficiaries are from LEAs, 72 from local governments and 16 from the state government. (NAN)
