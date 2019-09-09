Connect with us
PMB Congratulates D’Tigers For Beating China, Qualifying For Olympics 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerians and Basketball fans all over the world in celebrating D’Tigers for a successful outing at FIBA World Cup 2019, defeating China, 86-73, and securing a place for Olympics 2020.

President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser media Femi Adesina congratulated the team for the energetic, resilient and skillful outing that saw them out-playing and out-pacing opponents during the tournament, assuring the team that the nation remains proud of them.

The President commended officials and technical hands for the commitment and investments in ensuring that the D’Tigers emerged victorious with all the odds of playing against China before home fans in Guangzhou.

As the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics, President Buhari noted that with more dedication, training and focus, D’Tigers will surprise the world.

 

