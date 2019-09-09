NEWS
President Buhari Appoints New NDLEA Secretary
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Shadrach Haruna as the new Secretary of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
This was contained in a statement by the NDLEA Head of public affairs, Mr Jonah Achema, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.
He said that Haruna replaced Mrs Roli George whose tenure expired in June 2018.
Achema said that the secretary is the head of Secretariat of the charged with the responsibility of administrative duties, keeping the books, setting agenda and implementing decisions.
“The appointments take immediate effect,” he said.
Achema said that Haruna was an accomplished national and international legal practitioner, adding that he was the former Federal Counsel and a prosecutor with the Federal Ministry of Justice.
He said that until his appointment, Haruna was a criminal justice expert and legal adviser in the Commonwealth Secretariat, London. (NAN)
