CRIME
Sexagenarian Docked For Allegedly Defiling 2 Sisters
The police on Monday arraigned a 60-year-old man, Isaac Ubogu, for allegedly defiling two sisters, aged six and three with his fingers.
The sexagenarian was brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on a three-count charge, bordering on sexual assault and behaving in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.
Ubogu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Prosecuting Officer, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences on Aug. 29 at Ike Peter Street in Ajao Estate, Lagos.
He alleged that Ubogu had used his finger to penetrate the private parts of the two sisters.
Uwadione said that the defendant had given the six-year-old N200 as bait in a bid to defile her.
The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 168(d), 261 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 261 stipulates death sentence for offenders.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, remanded Ubogu at Ikoyi Prisons and adjourned the matter until Sept. 11 for mention. (NAN)
