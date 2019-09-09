Stand for Honour, Frank Tasks Judiciary

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the Judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court to stand for honour as they prepare to give their verdict on the petition challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Frank in a statement in Abuja also called on the Justices not to base their ruling on sentiments, frivolities or technicalities as the issue at stake would tremendously affect the peace, security and wellbeing of the country should they choose to rule myopically and selfishly.

He said that the Justices that heard the petition of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against election of General Buhari of the APC cannot afford to fail Nigerians by ruling based on fear, intimidation and the overbearing influence of the executive, “they must strive to fearlessly and courageously contribute to the sustenance of the nation’s democracy, rule of law, good governance and the long term peace and prosperity of the country.

Frank said: “As the Presidential Election Petition Court’s Justices are putting finishing touches to their judgment, I want them to know that Nigerians and the whole world are eagerly watching.

“The entire world knows the truth and what transpired during the last presidential election in Nigeria. From this judgment, Nigerians and the international community will know if indeed our judiciary is independent or a lackey and puppet of the executive.

“I believe that the judges will shun the fraudulent influence of the APC and instead rule according to their conscience and their oath of office which is to do good to all manner of persons without affection or ill will.

“I believe that the current panel that heard the petition challenging the electio is made up of men of high moral standing, integrity, credibility, honour and the fear of God who will uphold the principle of equity, fairness and justice in the ongoing case.

“I also believe that these Justices will not be cowed, intimidated or allow themselves to be compromised in any way to bring about a miscarriage of Justice as they prepare to deliver their verdict.

“I believe they are men of honour who will rule according to their consciences and the merits of the petition before them not minding whose horse is gored,” he said.