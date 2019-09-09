LAW
Tribunal Sacks Ogun APC Rep, Orders Rerun Within 90 Days
The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta has nullified the election of Hon. Kolapo Osunsanya representing Ijebu Central Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.
The tribunal’s Chairman, Justice Wakkil Gana, declared the election inconclusive on Monday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Osunsanya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Feb. 23 poll in the constituency.
But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the poll, Taiwo Shote, had challenged the declaration before the tribunal.
Gana, in his judgement, noted that the elections were cancelled in Ward 5, Unit 5 of Ijebu Ode council area; Ward 10, Unit 3 in Odogbolu council area and the entire Ward 8 of Ijebu /North – East council area of the federal constituency.
He maintained that since the margin of lead between the petitioner, Shote, and the 1st respondent, Osunsanya, was less than 4,000 while the total number of cancelled votes in the affected areas was 8,800, INEC should not have declared Osunsanya the winner of the poll.
Gana held that INEC should have declared the election inconclusive and organised a rerun election in the affected areas.
He declared that Osunsanya was not duly elected and ordered that a rerun should be conducted within 90 days in the affected wards and units.
In his reaction, Shote described the judgement as victory for the rule of law.
“I am very delighted at the judgment just delivered. I am happy that justice has been served.
” Although the wheel of justice grinds slowly, it grinds steadily and surely. It is a victory for the rule of law and the good people of the feferal constituency.
” I thank God and the good people of Ijebu Federal Constituency comprising of Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu/ North- East and Odogbolu local government areas for their unflinching support thus far, and I promise not to disappoint them,” he said.
Osunsanya, however, declined to comment on the judgment. (NAN)
MOST READ
World Literacy Day: Obaseki Harps On Promotion Of Edo Language, Digital Learning
Sujimoto Construction Wins 2019 Property Development Award
Xenophobic Attacks: PMB Receives Report Of Special Envoy To South Africa
Ihedioha Tasks Corps Members On Rural Agricultural Devt
Why We Are Focused On Youth Devt In Edo, By Obaseki
AAA Raises Alarm Over Plot To Reconstitute Rivers Election Tribunal
Tribunal Affirms el-Rufai’s Election As Kaduna Governor
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Gov. Udom’s Performance Unquestionable – AILM Replies APC
- NEWS6 hours ago
VIOs Arrest 65 Unpainted, Unregistered Taxis In Abuja
- Others13 hours ago
Buhari’s Performance In 100 Days Manifestation Of Next Level – PSC
- ENTERTAINMENT7 hours ago
Celebrities Thrill Audience At Waje’s Red Velvet Concert
- AFRICA7 hours ago
South Africa: Two Dead In New Bout Of Mob Violence
- NEWS6 hours ago
Xenophobia Attacks: Group Calls For UN, AU Intervention
- BUSINESS7 hours ago
Pound Rebounds On Data Surprise, Brexit Hopes
- NEWS6 hours ago
Abaji Chairman Advices Cabinet To Work Closely With Departmental Heads