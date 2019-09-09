NEWS
UEA, FG To Strengthen Collaboration On Aviation
United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday said it would deepen collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria on aviation.
Ambassador of UAE to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AI Taffaq, made this known in Abuja when he paid courtesy visit to the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika in his office.
According to him, such move will improve the existing relation among the two societies.
He commended Nigerian effort of Air Peace carrier that recently operated from Nigeria to Sharjah.
“We are to celebrate the first Nigerian Carrier, Air Peace, which operated the flight from Nigeria to Sharjah. It was a coordination from both sides to see that the process saw the light of the day.
“We will like to see more from Nigeria. I have spoken with our Civil Aviation Authority for Nigeria airlines to operate more flight into UAE.
“We want to thank the Federal Government for allowing our carriers to operate to Lagos and Abuja,“ he said.
Responding, Sirika expressed the ready of the Federal Government to improve partnership with UEA in aviation sector.
Sirika said the current administration recreated Ministry of Aviation due to its highly technicality, complexity and sensitivity. (NAN)
