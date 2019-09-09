VIOs Arrest 65 Unpainted, Unregistered Taxis In Abuja

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), otherwise known as Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIOs) has arrested 65 unpainted and unregistered commercial vehicles in a raid carried out by the directorate at the weekend.

The raid, which was carried out at the Federal Secretariat, Area 11, Utako and Area One areas of the FCT, was in collaboration with the Nigeria police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other security agencies.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the exercise, the director, FCT-DRTS, Wadata Aliyu Bodinga, stated that the agency would continue to arrest unpainted and unregistered vehicles, being used for commercial purposes, because hoodlums use such vehicles to commit crime in the FCT.

Bodinga warned that the directorate would no longer tolerate the use of unpainted, unregistered and even private vehicles for commercial purposes in the territory, adding that owners of the arrested vehicles would be charged to court for contravening FCT traffic regulations.

He advised owners of unpainted and unregistered vehicles in the territory, who want to use them for commercial purposes to register them properly for commercial use or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

“We are calling on FCT residents, who are involved in transportation to register their vehicles into commercial purposes or leave the city. We will not tolerate a situation where people use their private vehicles for commercial purposes. The operation has just started and all the security agencies are in full participation to ensure its success.”