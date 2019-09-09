NEWS
Xenophobia Attacks: Group Calls For UN, AU Intervention
The African Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) has called on the United Nations, the African Union and other world leaders to intervene, as a matter of urgency, in the heinous crime perpetrated by the South African against their African counterparts.
The group also condemned the recurrent xenophobic attacks by South Africans on Nigerians and other African nationals living in the country, describing it as inhuman and complete wickedness against humanity.
A statement signed by the communication officer of the group, Onilogbo Bolanle, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, frowned that South Africans have cultivated the habit of attacking their fellow Africans on the streets, work places and homes, looting and destroying businesses, as well as undermining the safety and protection of migrants and their families.
Bolane noted that African citizens, like every other global citizens, have the rights to legally migrate, reside and live in any part of the world as guaranteed by the United Nations through the 1948 universal declaration of human rights and the international convention on the protection of the rights of all migrant workers and members of their families.
He called on the United Nations, African Union and world leaders to speak up in not only condemning the attacks, but also mounting pressure on South African government to, among other things, provide sufficient protection and safety for all migrants in South Africa, identify, profile and to bring perpetrators of the heinous crimes to full and complete justice.
The statement also pleaded with the Nigerian government to immediately make available emergency evacuation of Nigerians who are willing to return home, reach out to world leaders, multilateral and bilateral institutions to put pressure on South Africa to immediately put up a sustainable and lasting measure to stop the xenophobic attacks.
MOST READ
World Literacy Day: Obaseki Harps On Promotion Of Edo Language, Digital Learning
Sujimoto Construction Wins 2019 Property Development Award
Xenophobic Attacks: PMB Receives Report Of Special Envoy To South Africa
Ihedioha Tasks Corps Members On Rural Agricultural Devt
Why We Are Focused On Youth Devt In Edo, By Obaseki
AAA Raises Alarm Over Plot To Reconstitute Rivers Election Tribunal
Tribunal Affirms el-Rufai’s Election As Kaduna Governor
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS9 hours ago
VIOs Arrest 65 Unpainted, Unregistered Taxis In Abuja
-
Others16 hours ago
Buhari’s Performance In 100 Days Manifestation Of Next Level – PSC
-
AFRICA10 hours ago
South Africa: Two Dead In New Bout Of Mob Violence
-
ENTERTAINMENT11 hours ago
Celebrities Thrill Audience At Waje’s Red Velvet Concert
-
BUSINESS10 hours ago
Pound Rebounds On Data Surprise, Brexit Hopes
-
WORLD9 hours ago
China Develops Robot To Improve Pharmacy Services
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Abaji Chairman Advices Cabinet To Work Closely With Departmental Heads
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Group Advocates Entrepreneurial Mentorship For Youths