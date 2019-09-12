ABU Allays Fear Over Nursing Science Accreditation Withdrawal

Authorities of Ahmadu Bello University have allayed fears that the withdrawal by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) of full accreditation status of the institution’s Bachelor of Nursing Science programme earned after an intense accreditation exercise in November, 2018 will not in any way affect the graduation of students or even those to be admitted in future into the programme.

A statement issued yesterday by Director, Public Affairs Directorate, Ahmadu Bello University, Dr Ismail Shehu, described as “totally false, mischievous and unfounded” the report making the rounds that the institution’s Department of Nursing Science would be closed down and the students therein had no future.

The statement was in response to a series of postings mostly on social media platforms concerning the denial of promotion of some academic staff as well as the purported impending closure of Department of Nursing Science, which the university had found embarrassing and caused a lot of anxiety, especially among some students and parents.

It assured that the matter was fast being resolved jointly in a tripartite dialogue by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) and the university.

The statement said the accreditation was not on account of poor academic standards or lack of facilities but because of having as head of department, an expatriate, albeit highly qualified, professor of nursing science, who was not registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

The said professor, according to the statement, had never refused to register and had since applied for registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

“It is important for members of the public to also note that it was the expatriate officer that raised the Department to the current academic standard that led to the full accreditation status by training and mentoring of early career lecturers in core nursing science”, he said.

“This is one of their desperate efforts by seeking and investing in students and parents’ emotion in order to blackmail the university management into allowing them to perpetrate their illegal occupation of positions they do not qualify for.

“No university will ever allow a lecturer whose qualification is Bachelor of Nursing Science, MSc Sociology, PhD Sociology to teach and supervise undergraduate and postgraduate students’ research projects in MSc and PhD nursing science. The primary duty of the lecturer is not just to teach but also to create knowledge; and you cannot give what you do not have”, it also said.

Meanwhile, a new Head, Department of Nursing Sciences, has been appointed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibrahim Garba. He is Dr Muhammad Awwal Ladan.

The new HOD, who has just taken over from Prof Hayat Imam Mohammed Gommaa, an expatriate professor of nursing science, is to serve for a period of one year.