NEWS
Atiku v Buhari: Uba Sani Hails Tribunal Judgment
The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani has said that the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was a triumph of the will of the people over the reactionary forces that are fast crumbling with Buhari’s ascension to the presidency.
The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23, 2019 election.
The five-man bench led by Justice Mohammed Garba unanimously dismissed the case for lacking in merit after resolving all the five issues raised in the case against the petitioners.
Justice Garba, who read the lead judgment, resolved all the five broad issues raised by the petitioners in favour of the respondents.He held that none of the grounds on which the petition was anchored was proved.
Welcoming the judgment, Senator Sani said the landmark judgment that reaffirmed Buhari’s electoral victory is further proof that democracy has finally being firmly entrenched in Nigeria and that the reactionary elements that stand in the way of Nigeria’s progress for quite long have been uprooted by the people.
He congratulated the President for his victory at the Tribunal, hailed the judiciary for standing up to the expectations of the people and enjoined Nigerians to cooperate with government and support Buhari’s genuine development initiatives.
ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
MOST READ
NEWS2 hours ago
Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects
NEWS2 hours ago
ALGON Warns Against Conduct Of LG Election In Oyo
NEWS2 hours ago
Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo
CRIME5 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
NEWS5 hours ago
Rivers: Wike Decries Politicization Of Infrastructure By Past Administration
NEWS5 hours ago
Bishop Kukah Has No Facebook Account–Fr Omotosho
NEWS5 hours ago
Tech-Backed Teaching Initiative In Edo Pulls Pupils From Private To Public Primary Schools
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
NFIU Seeks Judges, NASS Members’ Account Details From Banks
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
S/West Govs Unleash ‘Operation Amotekun’ On Kidnappers, Ritual Killers, Others
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Abuja Tenants Groan Under Rent Yoke
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
‘Make APC Survive Beyond My Tenure’
- CRIME5 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Success Comes To The Resilient – Medinat
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Nigerian General Obiakor To lead UN Syria Inquiry
- NEWS15 hours ago
FG Proposes Increasing VAT To 7.5%