Atiku v Buhari: Uba Sani Hails Tribunal Judgment

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani has said that the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was a triumph of the will of the people over the reactionary forces that are fast crumbling with Buhari’s ascension to the presidency.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23, 2019 election.

The five-man bench led by Justice Mohammed Garba unanimously dismissed the case for lacking in merit after resolving all the five issues raised in the case against the petitioners.

Justice Garba, who read the lead judgment, resolved all the five broad issues raised by the petitioners in favour of the respondents.He held that none of the grounds on which the petition was anchored was proved.

Welcoming the judgment, Senator Sani said the landmark judgment that reaffirmed Buhari’s electoral victory is further proof that democracy has finally being firmly entrenched in Nigeria and that the reactionary elements that stand in the way of Nigeria’s progress for quite long have been uprooted by the people.

He congratulated the President for his victory at the Tribunal, hailed the judiciary for standing up to the expectations of the people and enjoined Nigerians to cooperate with government and support Buhari’s genuine development initiatives.