BHCPF: NHIS To Disburse N6.5b To 15 States, FCT

The federal government has released the sum of N13.775 for the initial phase of disbursement of the Basic Healthcare Provision Funds (BHCPF) to benefitting states through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Gateway.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this yesterday, at the official launch of the disbursement, in Abuja, also informed that the NHIS is expected to disburse the sum of N6.5 billion to 15 states plus the FCT.

The benefiting states are Edo, Kaduna, Katsina, Yobe, Delta, Lagos, Adamawa Kano, Anambra, Imo, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Oyo, Plateau States and the FCT.

According to the minister, these are the states that had met the eligibility criteria as at February 2019. Adding that going forward, other states which have met the eligibility criteria will be accommodated as the fund is meant for all Nigerians.

Commending the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof Mohammed Sambo and the management of the Scheme for initiating the necessary reforms for repositioning the Scheme and ensuring accountability and transparency in the BHCPF disbursement process, Enahire said “It is our plan and desire that this fund will be judiciously utilised by the benefiting states which will in turn reduce the hardship experienced by many Nigerians who daily pay through out of pocket as a result of ill health.”

Prof. Sambo, in his address, said “there is no doubt that this activity will bring healthcare within the reach of otherwise indigent and vulnerable citizens of our dear country. Thus, the match towards UHC has received a major boost.”

He therefore urged those states not among the beneficiaries today to step up their efforts and be part of the next phase, for the benefit of their people.

“On our part, we pledge to continue with our reforms, aimed at achieving value reorientation, Transparency and Accountability, and accelerating the attainment of universal health coverage. That is the new NHIS of our desire, a result oriented NHIS delivering its mandate with sustainable high quality,” Samba assured.

Recall that the National Health Act was signed into law in 2014, in response to the poor health outcomes.The legislation provides for the earmarking of not less than one per cent of the consolidated revenue of the federal government to improve the health of all Nigerians.

The BHCPF is to be administered through 3 gateways namely the NHIS, NPHCDA & the FMoH. In the NHIS gateway, the National Health Insurance Scheme through the State Health Insurance Schemes will purchase a Basic Minimum Package of Healthcare Services for all participating Nigerians.