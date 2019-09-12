Border Closure: The Pain, Anguish Of Sokoto, Kebbi Communities

Illela, Kamba, Dole Kaina and Lolo border communities in Sokoto and Kebbi states, used to be beehives of activities. Sadly, the recent order to close the borders in these communities is, gradually turning these villages into ghost town. In this report, ANKELI EMMANUEL, captures the locals’ compliance to the harsh directive, their mood, in relation to the consequences that awaits them.

The recent directive by the federal government that some borders across the country be closed has continued to have negative impact on businesses, and especially, farming activities, in affected communities in Sokoto and Kebbi states that border Benin Republic and Niger Republic respectively.

From the locals’ point of view, nothing the government tells them is enough excuse, no matter how germane, to warrant such a harsh decision considering the inter-connectivity of locals in these border communities that would now be distorted. As far as they are concerned, there can never be a good reason for the pain and hardship it will bring at the end of the day.

One of such locals at the Illela border in Sokoto State lamented that as much as the federal government sees the measure as a way of checkmating the smuggling of arms and other contrabands into the country, the way and manner in which the order is been implemented by relevant security agencies, especially the Nigerian customs which prevents farmers from crossing to their farms lands makes it more worrisome.

For residents facing the same predicament in Kebbi State at the Kamba /Niger Republic border, the closure and total adherence to the order by all security agencies has resulted in unimaginable loss for the farmers who can no longer access their farms to harvest their crops. Thus, leading to upshot in the price of foodstuff in the local markets.

Just as Nigerians are lamenting the closure, the story is no different in the neighbouring countries as Ibrahim Jado from Tungan Jado Village in Niger Republic, described the order as simply a calculated plot to throw them into serious hardship.

Collaborating the position of Ibrahim, another local from Benin Republic on Lolo border, said, the decision is too harsh, just as he opined that the federal government failed to realise that, a good number of these border communities inter-marry and share nearly everything in common including farming on each other’s lands.

In compliance with the total closure order, it was observed that the Border Drill operation, has since seized hundreds of smuggled jerricans of petrol at the Kamba border.

At the Dole Kaina border, 59 bags of fertilizer from Cotonou in Benin Republic and four bags of locally blended snuff as well as two bales of used belts from Ghana, were seized.

The operation equally seized no fewer than 273 jerricans of smuggled petrol at the Lolo border as well.

Though, efforts to speak with either of the OC/Border Drill Operators proved abortive as the officers were seen very busy patrolling the empty borders and were not in any way ready to comment on the plight of the locals, the closure has wreaked serious hardship on the locals as they recount with nostalgia.

In a rather very pathetic scenario of the impact of the border closure, Hon, Alhassan Albaya Lolo, the councilor representing Lolo council ward of Bagudo local government area, Kebbi State said: “Here in Lolo, we’re bordered by Niger Republic on the river side and Benin Republic on the other single access road. We in Lolo and all these border communities from Benin Republic, are the same tribe and so speak the same language called Dendi. My mother is from Benin Republic while my father is a Nigerian. The border closure has dealt a big blow on our farmers and everybody here is a farmer, with a large percentage of the people having their farms in Benin Republic just as they also have theirs in Nigeria. What the situation translates into now is that these locals can no longer go to their farms, hence, the certainty of looming food scarcity.”

Speaking further on how peacefully the villagers relates with each other despite being citizens of different countries, Alhasan said: “Villages in Benin Republic such as Iluwa, Madakali, Kwa’ategi, Garu, Gada, Buzukali, Matavi, that border us in Lolo, used to come here for medical attention. We go to the same markets. In fact, in some of the places, you cannot differentiate any clear boundary landmark between Benin Republic and Nigeria except for a mere culvert which stands as the boundary.”

Then there was the story of how a certain Muhammadu Maigari, of Lolo village, was stopped from taking his bride home after those bringing her were turned back at the Lolo border outpost by Customs officer who did not allow them entry as they brought her from Madikali Village in Benin Republic.

“She was denied entry into Lolo, the husband’s village by the Nigerian Customs and other relevant security agencies at the border in compliance with the border closure order. We all came and pleaded but to no avail.”

According to reports, the groom in question is still psychologically disturbed.

However, one of his relatives who gave his name as Ibrahim Hussaini said, the episode was a very traumatic one for the entire family.

According to him, after they paid the bride price and performed all the necessary marriage rites and were waiting patiently for the bride to arrive as customarily done, they were all shocked that the Nigeria Customs prevented their wife from coming into Nigeria.

Narrating further, Ibrahim said: “We were called and briefed on the development and we quickly rushed to the border in anticipation that the Customs and other security agencies at the border will respect our genuine plea. We stood there at the Lolo border post for hours, seeing our wife from a short distance and even communicating with her via phone but could not help in any way. When we got tired of pleading with the stern looking officers, we left very disappointed, as no one was ready to hear us. This is very pathetic.”

Expressing his disappointment with the closure and the degree of total compliance observed in the borders of Kamba, Dole Kaina and Lolo all in Kebbi State, Muhammad Madakali, from Benin Republic said, Nigeria ought to have considered the kind of mutual cum biological relationship that exist between members of some of these border communities and restrict only goods but certainly not humans.

Alhaji Muhammed Sallah Ilo, the district head of Lolo border community in Bagodo local government area of Kebbi State expresssed worry that the closure will certainly result in awaiting famine for his people. “In fact, the closure is a serious challenge for us. We are all farmers here and a good number of us have our farms in Benin Republic, just as they also have theirs in our lands.

“We have a very big problem with the border closure order. We are all farmers in these border communities. Some of our farm produce such as grains are now due for harvest and we cannot even go to the farm because the Customs would not even allow us passage. Some of the grains that need fertilizer have even began changing colour from green to yellow and experiencing stunt in their growth because we are not allowed access to them let alone taking fertilizer to be used in our farms.

“And for those that cannot withstand seeing their farm produce waste in the farms, efforts to sneak via footpaths to the farms hasn’t been possible as they are chased away by security agencies that now hid inside the farms as well. More worrisome is the fact that, the border closure order in Kebbi State and the efforts of relevant authorities to enforce it, especially, the Custom Border Drill, is allowing hunger to gradually creep in and kill our people since we are also not allowed to go and carry food from our farms.

“Even if the federal government has tangible reason to execute such plans, it should have informed those that shares border with neighbouring countries to enable us get food as much as possible that will sustain our families while the closure lasts.

“And the funniest aspect of the closure, is that, we are being denied access to our parents as a good number of us in border communities have dual citizenship. For some of us in Lolo, our mothers are from Benin Republic while some have their mothers from

Nigeria alike. We inter-marry, speak the same language, share the same culture and trade. We go to the same markets, hospital and do businesses together.

“We have lived together for centuries and never had issues with each other because we share common paternal or maternal lineages.”

On their appeal to the relevant authorities over the closure order, the District Head of Lolo said, the federal government must not forget that, there is no clear land demarcation between some of the villages in Kebbi State of Nigeria, and those of Benin Republic and even others in Niger Republic. Thus, any attempt at allowing the border closure to linger for too long would not only mar their relationship but also jeopardise their brotherliness.