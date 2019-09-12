Commonwealth Of Learning Confers Fellowship On NOUN VC

Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof Abdalla Uba Adamu, was Thursday conferred with the Honorary Fellow of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL).

The fellowship was handed over to him by the President and CEO of the Canada-based COL, Prof Asha Kanwar, during the ongoing Pan-Commonwealth Forum 9th edition (PCF9) holding at the Murray Rugby Stadium, Edinburg, Scotland.

The forum held from 9th to 13th September, 2019 which was themed “Innovation for Quality Education and Lifelong Education” is dedicated to seeing the achievement of human development goals through universal access.

According to NOUN director of Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, the 9th Forum kicked off on Monday, 9th September, and Adamu was one of the three vice-chancellors who constituted the only panel on the theme of the Forum.

Others were Prof. Nageshwar Rao of the Indira Ghandi National Open University (IGNOU), India, and Dr Caroline Seelig, CEO at Open Polytechnic of New Zealand and the panel was chaired by Sir John Daniel, a former president of the COL.

Audience reaction to Adamu’s presentation was tremendously positive as he outlined the massive success achieved in technological innovation, continent management, entrepreneurship and incarcerated and indigent girls access in the 3½ years he has spent at NOUN.

He added that Adamu was one of the eight notable leaders of educational innovation in distance education that were honored and one of the only two Africans who were conferred with the prestigious Fellowship at the meeting.

The other African recipient was Prof Mandla Makhanya, the Vice-Chancellor, University of South Africa (UNISA).

The title “Honorary Fellow of the Commonwealth of Learning” recognises outstanding contributions by an individual to distance education in areas such as: leadership and service, published works including course ware, lectures and presentations and mentorship with consideration typically limited to citizens of Commonwealth countries and the title is conferred for life.

COL names Honorary Fellows during the Pan-Commonwealth Forums, and does not seek nominations for this award.

Prof. O. Jegede, a former vice-chancellor of NOUN, was also conferred with Honorary Fellowship of the COL at in 2013.