Court Stops Installation Of Monarch In Osun

An Osun state High Court, sitting in Ile-Ife, has restrained the state government from installing Prince Meshack Oyewole as the Olulamokun of Yakoyo, a town in Ife-North local government area of the state.

The court injunction, which was signed by Justice J. O. Ogundele and made available to newsmen in Osogbo stated that the state government should not present a staff of office to anyone pending the determination of the motion in notice filed before the court on December 24, 2018.

Joined as defendants in the matter with Prince Meshack Oyewole are, the state Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ife-North Local Government among others.

The plaintiff, Prince Isaac Oyekanmi had approached the court seeking for an interim injunction restraining the state government or any of its agents from installing or presenting staff of office to the first defendant.

The ruling reads in part, “I hereby made an order of interim injunction against the 2nd – 6th defendant/respondent as prayed”.

Attempt to reach the state government for reaction proved abortive as the supervisor for Ministry Local Government and Chieftaincy matters, Mr Adejare Adebisi did not pick calls.