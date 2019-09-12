Customers Owe Us N11bn In 8 Months– KEDCO

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has stated that the unpaid bills of its customers across its franchise area between January and August, 2019 amounts to N11 billion.

In a statement signed by the head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, KEDCO identifies unwillingness to pay, massive illegal connections, meter by-pass among others as opposed to its current relentless efforts towards achieving improved and uninterrupted power for its customers.

“Between January and August, we have N11 billion uncollected bills as over 70 per cent of the customers do not respond to full payment of bills. Likewise the massive cheating in the power sector through meter by-pass and illegal connections are causing us some serious energy loss.

“In this light, we are appealing to the people to cooperate with us in tackling these challenges for the benefit of customers and KEDCO as well.

“With such cooperation in place, we will be able to increase our distribution to our customers which will go a long way in ensuring that they get value for their money in line with the mission of KEDCO,” the statement read in part.

It urged the people to assist KEDCO through prompt payment, discouragement of illegal connection as well as meter by-pass in their locality in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States.