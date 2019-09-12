Customs Intercepts 14 Trucks Of Smuggled Rice, 781 Drums Of Petrol

Three weeks after the federal government shut down the nation’s borders in a joint security exercise tagged Operation Joint Swift, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 8, 360 bags of foreign parboiled rice.

According to a statement signed by the public relations officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Joseph Attah, the joint border operation also led to the seizure of 781 drums filled with PMS as well as 16, 371 empty 200 litres drums to be used for smuggling PMS.

Attah said due to the intensive joint border patrol by the security agencies, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has continued to receive reports of large numbers of seizures and arrests from the 4 sectors of North West, North Central, South West, and South-South geopolitical zones.

He said: “As at 10 September 2019, 100 illegal migrants have been arrested while seizures so far include: 8,360-50kg bags of parboiled foreign rice; 122 bags of fertilizer; 77 vehicles; 781 drums filled with PMS as well as 16, 371 empty 200 litres drums to be used for smuggling PMS; 1,491 packs of assorted drugs; 3 outboard 40HP Engines; 13 Cotonou boats; 185 drums of groundnut oil; 6 trucks; 114 motorcycles; among other items with 117 suspects.

“As part of efforts to sustain the rigorous patrol along the national borderlines, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), Comptroller General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandade and the Coordinator of the exercise, Brig Gen Emmanuel Aliyu Ndagi have commenced an on the spot assessment of the implementation and compliance of the ongoing border security drills.

“The exercise, which is being led by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) as well as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security and intelligence agencies is intended to better secure our borders, boost national economy and strengthen border security.”

Speaking on behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs, Attah appealed to all Nigerians, especially members of the business community to see the exercise as an opportunity to further create a conducive environment for local businesses to thrive in the overall interest of national security and development.