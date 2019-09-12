Development In Nigeria’s Tertiary Institutions With High Impact Intervention Projects

Special High Impact intervention projects are projects funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). These interventions allow beneficiary schools to execute special projects in their various institutions.

The normal intervention is yearly for all beneficiaries of TETFund. The special intervention is usually at the discretion of the board of trustees but allocations are zonal-based and are done equitably by decision of the enabling act.

The intervention seeks to massively inject funds into selected tertiary institutions to achieve a major turnaround through programme upgrade and improvement in the teaching and learning environment.

Beneficiaries are selected by the board of trustees based on the age of the institution per geopolitical zone amongst other criteria. The conventional universities were first beneficiaries of the programme which started in 2009.

Recently, the executive secretary of TETFUnd, revealed that N3billion was allocated for six universities, N1billion for six polytechnics and N1billion for six colleges of education.

Bogoro, who revealed this during his annual meeting with heads of TETFund beneficiary institutions held in Abuja months back, stated that the schools were carefully selected, urging the beneficiaries to make proper use of the funds available to them.

Last year, the government allocated about N168 billion for Special High Impact project in 24 tertiary institutions across the country.

Former executive secretary of TETFund, Dr Abdullahi Baffa, had revealed that the projects funded by TETFund, had dotted the landscape of beneficiary institutions in Nigeria.

He said that contrary to speculations in some quarters that the Special High Impact projects of TETFund had been suspended, instead of suspension, it had been strengthened by the current administration.

He noted that so far, about 24 institutions representing six polytechnics, six colleges of education and 12 universities had benefited from the Special High Impact Allocation.

He disclosed that there were ongoing projects worth N36 billion under the Special High Impact projects , in addition to the over N132 billion already spent before now, bringing it to over N168 billion on the projects.

Many public tertiary institutions in the country have continued to laud the many support by TETFund to ensure that schools are returned back to their past glory.

President of the country, Muhammadu Buhari, is also not left out in the commendation for the intervention agency. Last year, he had during the 2nd and 3rd Combined Convocation of Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, expressed satisfaction with the massive intervention by the TETFUND in universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.

The president, who was represented by the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, described the interventions as a catalyst for achieving the desired knowledge-based economy for Nigeria by the present administration and urged TETFund to continue in its meaningful and purposeful interventions to all public- owned tertiary institutions in the country.

He revealed that apart from the normal annual interventions from TETFund to the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, since inception, the university had benefited to the tune of about N5billion as special intervention for take-off grant, prototype hostels, academic buildings among others.

“I am also happy with the special role of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in the physical and academic development of this young university.

“It is clear that since the establishment of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, the TETFund has remained the single largest development agent in the institution.

“I urge the TETFund to continue to offer meaningful and purposeful interventions in Nigeria’s higher education institutions to help in realising our government’s desire to create a knowledge based economy in Nigeria,” he said.

He expressed delight over the completion and commissioning of multi-billion naira physical infrastructure projects sponsored by TETFund at the university.

Reiterating the commitment of his administration to wean the country from over dependence on the oil sector towards achieving sustainable economic prosperity, President Buhari promised that he would continue to fight the challenge of unemployment, particularly graduate unemployment through the creation of a thriving and dynamic labour market that would enable young people to achieve their full potentials as self-employed entrepreneurs and employers of labour rather than merely job seekers.

Just recently, one of the beneficiaries of the high impact intervention project, the Lagos State University (LASU) revealed that the ongoing construction of the High-Impact building Project for Academic Advancement, sponsored by TETFUND would be completed in 18 months.

The vice-chancellor, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, disclosed this during an inspection tour to the site of the building recently at the university campus in Ojoo, Lagos.

TETFUND had awarded N3 billion grant to LASU in 2018.The VC said the grant was invested in the construction of the High-Impact project, designed as a six -story building with three wings.

“The project, fully sponsored by TETFUND, is expected to be completed and handed over to the university in 18 months.The building would among other facilities, house a world-class international conference centre and a multi-purpose facility for various academic activities.

“It will apart from the lecture theatres and labs, have relaxation centres, such that one can rest in the course of his or her academic activities,” he said.

The vice-chancellor also lauded the construction firm handling the project for its hard work so far and assured of the university’s support.

The site of the building is along the Connoil Gate of the university, behind the staff quarters.

Apart from the High Impact intervention project, the Fund’s intervention areas among others include physical infrastructure/programme upgrade, project maintenance, TETFund scholarship, teaching practice for COEs, equipment fabrication for polytechnics, entrepreneurship for universities , journal publication, manuscript development, conference attendance, ICT support, advocacy , institution based research, National Research Fund , and library development.