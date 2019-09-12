Edo Poly Usen Opens Chief Inneh Center For Academic Success, Counselling

…benefactor institutes N50,000 scholarship for best in mech engineering

As part of efforts to instil rigorous academic discipline in students and provide them with counselling to make sound life choices, the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, is set to open the Chief C. O. Inneh Center for Academic Success and Counselling to positively transform the academic life of its students.

The Center, housed in the polytechnic’s premises, will be renovated and fully equipped by Chief Chris Omoregie Inneh (JP), the Obasoyen n’ Iguneromwon of Benin Kingdom. He also instituted a N50,000 scholarship award in perpetuity for the Overall Best Student in Mechanical Engineering in the institution.

In a chat with journalists, Rector of the institution, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, said that the Center is guided by the school and the benefactor’s shared commitment to students’ success.

According to him, “In our respect for multiple perspectives and identities, we promote student autonomy and interdependence within the Polytechnic community. Across all the units within the Center for Academic Success and Counselling, a community of staff and students fosters academic growth and equal access to education for all.”

He added that the Center would help to promote effective and efficient learning in the polytechnic, by providing necessary academic tips and guidelines for excellence in scholarship.

“The Center focuses on creating welcoming and inclusive environments, nurturing students’ identity development and personal and academic growth, being innovative and collaborative student advocates, and providing excellent and effective services,” he added.

He noted that the Center will deploy state-of-the-art facilities available in the institution especially the ICT centre to support students in developing their academic study skills and achieve their goals.

He added that it will also assist with academic planning to ensure quality control of academic programmes and conduct lecturers’ assessment by students in line with global best practice.

On the scholarship in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, he said, “For the first time in the history of Edo State Polytechnic, Chief C.O. Enoma-Inneh (JP) has instituted a scholarship in perpetuity for the overall best mechanical engineering student in Edo State Polytechnic. The Scholarship award of N50, 000 will be awarded to the best student during the institution’s convocation ceremony, starting from the 2019 convocation ceremony.”