NEWS
Elumelu: Wike Lambasts PDP Investigative Committee
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has lambasted the committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to investigate the alleged illegal emergence of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.
He declared that the committee, which was set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP was the most corrupt in the history of the party.
The PDP NWC had nominated the lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor federal constituency, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, as its choice for the position of Minority Leader in the House of Representatives.
Wike who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, thanked former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara, for withdrawing from the committee by not allowing himself to be entangled in the illegal outcome of the committee’s activities.
The governor said: “The committee set up by the PDP on the illegal emergence of Ndudi Elumelu is the most corrupt committee ever set up by the party.
“We thank our worthy son, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara for withdrawing from that committee, so that he is not entangled in the illegal activities of the tainted committee.”
He warned the party not to toy with Rivers State as it is not in the interest of the party to do so.
Wike said: “We are warning PDP to be careful not to toy with Rivers State. Rivers State has all it takes to withstand the PDP and fight the party to a standstill.
“The Rivers State governor is not one of those governors that anyone can cajole. The Rivers State governor is not one of those governors that will kowtow to their illicit activities.”
MOST READ
Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects
ALGON Warns Against Conduct Of LG Election In Oyo
Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
Rivers: Wike Decries Politicization Of Infrastructure By Past Administration
Bishop Kukah Has No Facebook Account–Fr Omotosho
Tech-Backed Teaching Initiative In Edo Pulls Pupils From Private To Public Primary Schools
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NFIU Seeks Judges, NASS Members’ Account Details From Banks
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Sacks Executive Directors Of KSDPC, Revokes Plot Allocations
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S/West Govs Unleash ‘Operation Amotekun’ On Kidnappers, Ritual Killers, Others
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Abuja Tenants Groan Under Rent Yoke
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Condolence Visit To Families Of Slain FUOYE Students
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Make APC Survive Beyond My Tenure’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Success Comes To The Resilient – Medinat
- CRIME3 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet