Elumelu: Wike Lambasts PDP Investigative Committee

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has lambasted the committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to investigate the alleged illegal emergence of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

He declared that the committee, which was set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP was the most corrupt in the history of the party.

The PDP NWC had nominated the lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor federal constituency, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, as its choice for the position of Minority Leader in the House of Representatives.

Wike who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, thanked former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara, for withdrawing from the committee by not allowing himself to be entangled in the illegal outcome of the committee’s activities.

The governor said: “The committee set up by the PDP on the illegal emergence of Ndudi Elumelu is the most corrupt committee ever set up by the party.

“We thank our worthy son, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara for withdrawing from that committee, so that he is not entangled in the illegal activities of the tainted committee.”

He warned the party not to toy with Rivers State as it is not in the interest of the party to do so.

Wike said: “We are warning PDP to be careful not to toy with Rivers State. Rivers State has all it takes to withstand the PDP and fight the party to a standstill.

“The Rivers State governor is not one of those governors that anyone can cajole. The Rivers State governor is not one of those governors that will kowtow to their illicit activities.”