OPINION
Escape from Depression
Depression kills. People have lost loved ones to this disease in various pitiable ways a normal person cannot fathom. Although in Africa, the word “mental” connotes a negative impression but let’s face facts, where do your emotions stem from? From the mind which perceives. But some persons don’t have the ability to toughen up but opt “the-easy-way-out”.
How is this truly an easy way out? A normal person would ask.
Letting go of life is expensive for those you leave behind. Think about the cost implications. If you’re an individual who feels moody or tends to get depressed, here’s what to do when that awkward melancholy sets in.
- Admit: own up to the fact that you’re not feeling your best at a particular moment and even sad. To an extent, it’s a bit addictive to be moody. Don’t worry it’s not an evil spirit if you’ve not delved into voodoo. When you find your self feeling negative shake off and go to the next tip.
- Recall: on the spot try and remember what got you into this “messed-up” mood. Was it someone or your self who made you feel this way? Was it a hurtful word or a sad situation? Are you feeling helpless or you really can’t remember. Do not sink deeper feeling like you have no idea.
- Act: true actions speak louder than words. Do not underestimate the power of your words. Refuse to feel, act or talk negative. Try to reach out to a friend or a random person and speak up about your feelings. Someone you trust is the most important factor in you speaking up. You see, reaching out is an act which is clearly the most important you will do.
With these, I leave you, the next step you take is as important as the first decision you took, which is, reading this article.
There’s more to life. Just be proactive in living it. Remember, life is short, it is whatever you make out of it.
The Confidante
