Escape from Depression

Depression kills. People have lost loved ones to this disease in various pitiable ways a normal person cannot fathom. Although in Africa, the word “mental” connotes a negative impression but let’s face facts, where do your emotions stem from? From the mind which perceives. But some persons don’t have the ability to toughen up but opt “the-easy-way-out”.

How is this truly an easy way out? A normal person would ask.

Letting go of life is expensive for those you leave behind. Think about the cost implications. If you’re an individual who feels moody or tends to get depressed, here’s what to do when that awkward melancholy sets in.

Admit : own up to the fact that you’re not feeling your best at a particular moment and even sad. To an extent, it’s a bit addictive to be moody. Don’t worry it’s not an evil spirit if you’ve not delved into voodoo. When you find your self feeling negative shake off and go to the next tip.

With these, I leave you, the next step you take is as important as the first decision you took, which is, reading this article.

There’s more to life. Just be proactive in living it. Remember, life is short, it is whatever you make out of it.

The Confidante

