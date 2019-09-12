Connect with us
EU Supports Sokoto, Zamfara States With N102m For Child Undernutrition

The European Union has disclosed that it is allocating an additional N102m in humanitarian aid to provide life-saving treatment to undernourished children in Nigeria’s northwestern states of Sokoto and Zamfara, where violence and forced displacement are leading to a further deterioration of the situation.

In a statement, EU said the funds will allow UNICEF provide undernourished children and their mothers with immediate nutrition treatment.

The statement further informed that mobile health teams will be sent out to strengthen the capacity of health facilities in delivering comprehensive basic health care services, including supportive medical supervision.

“The EU is stepping up its humanitarian assistance in Nigeria to help in addressing without delay the child undernutrition emergency that the northwest region is facing.

“Our funding will contribute to deliver the much-needed treatment for children and improve access to basic health care. Timely help from the international community is essential to save children’s lives,” said Christos Stylianides, UN Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

According to the statement, as many as 280,000 children under five years of age across the states of Sokota and Zamfara are estimated to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition, which is a life-threating condition.

It said children are particularly vulnerable given the low vaccination rates against common childhood illnesses, adding that both states regularly face cholera, yellow fever and meningitis outbreaks, while malaria is endemic and measles is recurrent.

