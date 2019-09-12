Farmer/Herders Crisis: Adamawa NSCDC Inaugurates Agro Rangers Squad 

The Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has inaugurated its first batch of Agro Rangers Squad, to tackling farmers/herders conflict in the state.

The inauguration came barely two days, after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had official flagged off the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), at Gongoshi Grazing Reserve in Mayo-Belwa LGA.

The State Commandant, Nurudeen Abdullahi at the event said, the squad was trained with additional combat skills to safeguard and protect of grazing reserves across the state.

Abdullahi said the NSCDC, in collaboration with federal ministry of agriculture, conceived the idea of squad, with a view to intervene in the excessive clash between farmers and herders.

“The idea to form and train the squad is aimed to have lasting solutions to the farmers/herders crisis.

He noted that. “I want to assured you that with our special squad farmer /herders conflict will be over in Adamawa state”.

Earlier, Gov Umaru Fintiri represented by Ahmadu Baji Permanent Secretary Security, said the recent commissioning of security vehicles to be distributed to security agencies was aimed at improving security in the state.

The Lamido of Adamawa represented by Alhaji Mustpha Aminu Galadima Adamawa, urged the corp to embark on sensitization of the program.

Aminu assured of the emirate council’s support in achieving the laudable program.