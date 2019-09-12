NEWS
FG Approves $5.3bn For Ibadan-Kano Standard Rail Project
The Federal Government has approved 5.3 billion dollars for the Ibadan-Kano standard gauge rail project, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation said.
The minister disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by his media aide, Mr Israel Ibeleme after the 3rd Maritime Stakeholders Interactive Forum held in Lagos.
“Yesterday, we got approval to complete the 5.3billion dollar Ibadan to Kano rail project and we have also applied for funding to commence coastal rail for the Port-Harcourt to Warri segment.”
Amaechi explained that the minister of Transportation, State, Gbemisola Saraki, has been assigned the responsibilities of overseeing all the maritime agencies.
He will be focusing on the Railway sector.
“In my first term as Minister, I completely abandoned the maritime sector to the Heads of agencies.
“This time around that would not be happening again as I have instructed that the Minister of Transportation for State should personally supervise the maritime agencies, while I just oversee what is happening.
“There are two things that I have discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari that I will be focusing on in this second term as a Minister and they are maritime security and the Single Window project.
“I have assured government that by the end of 2020, we should have the Single Window at our maritime sector.”
President Muhammadu Buhari directed the establishment of the single window platform that would integrate all government agencies at all the entry points into the country to promote trade and boost security. (NAN)
MOST READ
Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects
ALGON Warns Against Conduct Of LG Election In Oyo
Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
Rivers: Wike Decries Politicization Of Infrastructure By Past Administration
Bishop Kukah Has No Facebook Account–Fr Omotosho
Tech-Backed Teaching Initiative In Edo Pulls Pupils From Private To Public Primary Schools
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NFIU Seeks Judges, NASS Members’ Account Details From Banks
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Sacks Executive Directors Of KSDPC, Revokes Plot Allocations
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Abuja Tenants Groan Under Rent Yoke
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Condolence Visit To Families Of Slain FUOYE Students
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S/West Govs Unleash ‘Operation Amotekun’ On Kidnappers, Ritual Killers, Others
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Make APC Survive Beyond My Tenure’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Success Comes To The Resilient – Medinat
- CRIME3 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet