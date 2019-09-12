FG Begins Electricity Recommissioning Test In Ondo Communities

The federal government has commenced the recommissioning test of the massive electricity projects in the South Senatorial District of Ondo State, after years of disconnection from the National grid.

The Executive Director of Engineering and Technical Services, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Ife Oyedele, disclosed this at a media parley with journalists in Akure, the state capital.

Oyedele said, its certain that the people of the area will have power supply soon because the re-electrification projects have been completed in the affected communities.

The communities are situated in four local government areas of the district namely: Okitipupa, Irele, Ese-Odo and Ilaje, even as the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), that disconnected the community in December 2014 argued that the consumers were owing N2b debt.

Explaining the level of work so far, Oyedele disclosed that the communities had been plunged into darkness for over 12 years.

He, however, said the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo would soon commission the projects.

According to him, the projects completed in the area include restoration of electricity supply to Ajagba, Igbokoda, Okitipupa and Igodan-Lisa while rehabilitation had been completed with Ondo to Ore, and Ore to Irele among other towns.

“Right now, what we are doing is recommissioning test. Our work is to restore power supply. In few weeks to come, the people in the area will have electricity and will be reconnected to the National grid.”

Speaking on the face-off between the people of the area, who accused BEDC of estimated and arbitrary billing anomalies amounting to over N2b, he said, “I am not aware that any debts being owed by any people, but in any case, what I know is that every consumer applies to be connected for power supply”.

“It is an individual thing, not community thing. But I know that in Ondo South Senatorial District, the place is not classified as eligible customers. This is an individual thing to those who applied from former NEPA”.