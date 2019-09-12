Ganduje Empowers 60 Youths Trained On Heavy Duty Vehicles

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has empowered over 60 youths trained on repairs and maintenance of heavy-duty vehicles with N30 million takeoff cash.

He also supported them with equipment worth millions of naira.

Ganduje said his administration would continue to engage in massive youth empowerment programmes.

The 60 youths sponsored by Kano State government graduated in various categories of mechanical services. Some of them were trained on general auto-mechanic, five trained in the field of auto-electric repairs, 16 trained in the field of AC Welding, while five were trained in the field of Gas Welding.

Speaking during the graduation programme which took place at Africa House, Government House, Ganduje said: “In view of the foregoing development, we have enlisted another 140 trainees to undergo similar three-month intensive training on the repairs and maintenance of heavy duty vehicles in different categories of mechanical services as early as possible.”

He recalled that already, he has redeemed his pledge of training 2, 690 youths on motorcycle and tricycle general maintenance, 560 vulcanizers on modern vulcanising, 72 youths trained at Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) on automobile mechanic using modern technology and equipment.

Ganduje further stated that 150 youths were also trained at PAN on automobile mechanics, 200 youths were also trained by the same company under the sponsorship of Kano State government.

According to him, the auto-service centres otherwise known as MATASA MADOGARA are established across the three senatorial zones in the state, adding that while Kano Central has four centres, Kano South and Kano North have three centres each where youths trained by PAN are repairing automobiles with modern equipment, including men and women.

He said the youths were not making any returns to the state government, pointing out that they were trained and empowered so that they can empower as many youths as possible, making themselves self-reliant as well as becoming useful to their families and the society.

Speaking during the graduation programme, the training manager of Industrial Training Fund/Industrial Skills Training Centre, Dorayi, Kano, Umar Auta Ibrahim, commended Ganduje for partnering with ITF in the training of the youths.

According to him: “Kano State government has been partnering with the Industrial Training Fund in the area of skills training and upgrading over the years.”

“So far, over 100, 000 youths from Kano State were trained in different trades, including agriculture, welding and fabrication, plumbing, electrical installation, furniture and cabinet making, autotronics, plaster of PARIS (POP) production, tailoring and fashion designing, tiling, aluminum fabrication and catering and event management,” he added.