HEALTH
Gov Abiodun Repositions Ogun Hospitals
The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has moved to reposition Ogun hospitals for improved healthcare services, through the approval of some vital medical equipments needed by the Secondary health facilities across the state, worth several billions of naira.
Already, the General Hospital, Ilaro now wears a new look, as the facilities are upgraded to meet international standard.
“When I visited the General Hospital, Ilaro, I was scandalised by the structures and facilities there. I wondered whether what was described as theatre was suitable for animals. We had to step in and today, we have a modern hospital fitted with equipment that we will all be proud to call a modern health facility,” the Governor enthused.
Beside the facelift and restructuring of wards, the government procured medical laboratory blood bank, Infant incubator, resuscitaire, phototheraphy unit, anesthetic machine, siniacid and among others.
Abiodun promised that similar turnaround maintenance would be carried out in all state hospitals in the three Senatorial Districts.
He said the General Hospital at Ijaye, Abeokuta would be the next, as he had issued an order for standard modern equipment there.
“Very soon, the equipment would arrive to ensure efficient service delivery in the health sector”, Abiodun assured.
The equipment bought for the re-accreditation of State Hospital, Ijaiye, include Cardiotocographic (CTG machine), anaesthetic machine halothane, patient monitor, double humidifier, cardiac defibrillator, souctioning machine, autoclaving machine, gurney trolley, neonatal resuscitation and wheel chairs, among others.
Kunle Somorin, chief press secretary to Governor Abiodun in a statement issued in Abeokuta, further noted that the Dapo Abiodun’s administration would ensure that dividends of democracy would be evenly spread in the state.
