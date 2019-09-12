CRIME
Gunmen Abduct 2 Kids, Kill Council Boss’ Security Detail
Matazau local government headquarters in Katsina State yesterday witnessed an unusual invasion by gunmen, causing fears among the residents as they kidnapped two children in the residence of council’s acting chairman, Kabir Faruk Matazu, and killed his security detail.
Investigation revealed that the council boss was at home when the bandits struck around 2am but they succeeded in breaking into his children apartment and snatching two of his children.
A source said the suspected bandits numbering about 30, who laid siege to the chairman’ house for about one hour operation, had initiated negotiation with the distraught family but were yet to reach an agreement.
The spokesman of the state police command, Isah Gamo, (DSP), could not be reached as at press time yesterday as phone calls and text messages to him received no response.
Meanwhile, in continuation of the peace initiative started by the state government, eight suspected bandits were handed over yesterday to the representatives of the repentant bandits in Government House Katsina.
Speaking at the brief event, the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, expressed optimism that the move would restore peace in the frontline local government areas of the state and others including Matazu.
He explained that the suspected bandits swapped with about 20 abducted persons so far released by kidnappers were those who were still awaiting trial in any court, adding that they were released on bail.
The governor said the process would continue up to a stage when the government will take the initiative to the next logical level.
MOST READ
Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects
ALGON Warns Against Conduct Of LG Election In Oyo
Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
Rivers: Wike Decries Politicization Of Infrastructure By Past Administration
Bishop Kukah Has No Facebook Account–Fr Omotosho
Tech-Backed Teaching Initiative In Edo Pulls Pupils From Private To Public Primary Schools
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NFIU Seeks Judges, NASS Members’ Account Details From Banks
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Sacks Executive Directors Of KSDPC, Revokes Plot Allocations
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Abuja Tenants Groan Under Rent Yoke
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Condolence Visit To Families Of Slain FUOYE Students
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S/West Govs Unleash ‘Operation Amotekun’ On Kidnappers, Ritual Killers, Others
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Make APC Survive Beyond My Tenure’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Success Comes To The Resilient – Medinat
- CRIME3 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet