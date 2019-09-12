Gunmen Abduct 2 Kids, Kill Council Boss’ Security Detail

Matazau local government headquarters in Katsina State yesterday witnessed an unusual invasion by gunmen, causing fears among the residents as they kidnapped two children in the residence of council’s acting chairman, Kabir Faruk Matazu, and killed his security detail.

Investigation revealed that the council boss was at home when the bandits struck around 2am but they succeeded in breaking into his children apartment and snatching two of his children.

A source said the suspected bandits numbering about 30, who laid siege to the chairman’ house for about one hour operation, had initiated negotiation with the distraught family but were yet to reach an agreement.

The spokesman of the state police command, Isah Gamo, (DSP), could not be reached as at press time yesterday as phone calls and text messages to him received no response.

Meanwhile, in continuation of the peace initiative started by the state government, eight suspected bandits were handed over yesterday to the representatives of the repentant bandits in Government House Katsina.

Speaking at the brief event, the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, expressed optimism that the move would restore peace in the frontline local government areas of the state and others including Matazu.

He explained that the suspected bandits swapped with about 20 abducted persons so far released by kidnappers were those who were still awaiting trial in any court, adding that they were released on bail.

The governor said the process would continue up to a stage when the government will take the initiative to the next logical level.