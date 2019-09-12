Minister Commends EFCC’s Convictions Records

The Minister of State for Niger-Delta, Festus Keyamo, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for recording the highest number of convictions among law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

Keyamo gave the commendation at the EFCC Academy, Abuja, while addressing 164 Officers of the EFCC Cadet Course 8 currently undergoing orientation and induction at the Academy.

Keyamo charged the Cadets to take the fight against corruption seriously, bearing in mind the admonition of President Muhammadu Buhari that, “if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria”.

“Anybody who said corruption is not the bane of Nigeria today is not honest.

“A research conducted some time ago revealed that the amount of money looted as a result of corruption in Nigeria stands at $400billion,” he said.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said Keyamo also enjoined the cadets to celebrate their recruitment into the Commission at a time when the EFCC truly enjoys complete independence to execute its mandate.

He blamed interference by previous governments for the slow pace of the fight against corruption in the past as several investigations and prosecution of offenders were frustrated.

In another presentation, Femi Gbarufu, EFCC Head, Human Resources enlightened the cadets on the structure and functions of the human resources unit.

He charged them to observe the stipulated work ethics, codes of conduct and the core values of the Commission.