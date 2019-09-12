N/Delta Youths Trade Words Over Amnesty Boss

Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region yesterday traded words over the alleged plan by some politicians to influence the sack of the Presidential Amnesty boss, Prof. Charles Dokubo and replace him with Chief Dennis Otuaru from Delta State.

A group known as Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) alleged that there is a plan to replace the Amnesty boss with Chief Dennis Otuaru , the younger brother to the deputy governor of Delta State who is a stakeholder of PDP and allied to foremost former militant leader, High Chief Government Emukpopolo also known as Tompolo.

A group known as the Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative (IPDI) warned those against the planned sack and replacement of the Amnesty boss to desist as Chief Dennis Otuaru is a prominent Niger Delta activist.

The RNDA, in a statement by Johnmark Ezonebi and made available to LEADERSHIP said that the person being put forward as a replacement “ Mr Dennis Otuaru is not fit, not qualified educationally and does not pass security integrity test to be appointed to coordinate the Amnesty Office and it is on record that Mr Dennis Otuaru is also an associate of the former coordinator of the Amnesty Office, Mr Kingsley Kuku who is on the run from the country due to corruption charges against him by EFCC.”

RNDA said any attempt to remove or to replace Prof Charles Dokubo would lead to collateral damage on oil facilities and oil installations in the creeks of Niger Delta. It warned against infighting and blackmail of the Amnesty Boss.

“The RNDA will not fold its hands and watch things deteriorate as it has come to its notice the desperate moves by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, to hijack and hand over the Amnesty Office to one of the allies of the former moribund Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) group which was the brain behind the destruction of oil pipelines and installations in the heart of the creeks all in a bid to cripple the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government because their kinsman former President Goodluck Jonathan lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.

“We wish to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore, disregard and discountenance all the sponsored and cooked up stories backed with concocted documents to blackmail Professor Charles Dokubo,” it said.