NAF Destroys ISWAP Gun Truck, Immobilises Another In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force, Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) ammunition-laden gun truck and immobilised another one at Garunda in the Northern part of Borno Sate.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the destruction took place on 10 September 2019, when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft on armed reconnaissance mission along the Gudumbali-Zari-Garunda axis spotted two ISWAP gun trucks emerging from Jumaacheri settlement heading towards Garunda.

He said the attack aircraft tracked the two gun trucks as they attempted to evade detection by driving into folliage, adding that the aircraft engaged one of the gun trucks, which was camouflaged under a tree, in successive passes scoring accurate hits leading to the neutralization of some of the ISWAP occupants.

He noted that the gun truck was later seen engulfed in flames as a result of multiple mini-explosions of the on-board ammunition.

He said the other gun truck was also tracked and immobilised after its occupants had abandoned it under another tree in the area.

He restated that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast.