NASFAT Chief Missioner Tasks Nigerians On Socio-economic Development

Chief missioner, Nasrul-Lahil-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, has said that the socio-economic development of Nigeria should not be left to the government alone.

The Imam disclosed this recently at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State at the disbursement of N22million to 219 beneficiaries by Nasfat Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS), an agency set up by Nasfat for economic empowerment and general welfare of Nigerians, regardless of gender, tribe or religion.

The agency had disbursed since 2014 about N195m to about 895 needy and less privileged under various areas of concerns.

He further said the mandate of the Zakat and Sadaqat outfit is to achieve one of the key part of Nasfat’s mission statement which is to develop an enlightened Muslim Society nurtured by true understanding of Islam for spiritual development and welfare of mankind.

“Needless to say that, the aspect of spiritual development of members is being achieved with Nasfat weekly programmes which are replicated in over 350 branches and groups across the globe while NAZAS takes care of welfare of mankind aspect”.

While appreciating the fact that the Devil (Shaytan) would always threaten people with poverty as alluded to in Quran chapter 2 verse 168 “Satan threatens you with poverty and orders you to immorality, while Allah promises you forgiveness from Him and bounty. And Allah is all-Encompassing and Knowing”

The missioner mentioned that people should try to remember a statement reportedly made by the Alake of Egbaland of blessed memory, Oba Lipede when he quips “We Christians take pride in giving ten percent of our income as tithes, the remaining Ninety Percent belongs to whom? God of course”.

He however added that in the case of Islam, Allah just demands two and half percent of our income as Zakat. He drew attention to the below quoted verse as he emphasised on doing good through alms giving. Quoting from the Quran Q2:268, he said:

“He gives wisdom to whom He wills, and whoever has been given wisdom has certainly been given much good. And none will remember except those of understanding.

Therefore, we need to know that it is wise to seize the opportunity of honour that God gave alms giver. He makes the provision of the giver’s fellow human being to pass through him, the situation could have been the other way round. Moreover, is God not capable of blessing the alms collector directly, of course, He, Allah, is more than capable.

Onike admonished that giving zakat and Sadaqat is a demonstration of truthfulness of faith by the giver, hence the name Sadaqat and sidiqah, meaning truthfulness.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of NAZAS board of directors, Mr Niyi Yusuf said, the organisation adheres strictly to rule of disbursement as outlined in Quran chapter 9 verse 60.

He said the next disbursement will take place on the 10th of November, 2019, God willing.

Imam Abdulazeez finally encouraged Zakat and Sadaqat givers to entrust their zakat and Sadaqat with Nasfat Zakat and Sadaqat agency and will be rest assured that it would be disbursed to the appropriate beneficiaries.