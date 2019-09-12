NEWS
NASME Moblises Women, Youths Entrepreneurs For Osibanjo In Kebbi
The Kebbi State Chairman of Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Alhaji Nura Bello says the association is ready to mobilise women and youths entrepreneurs for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on today (Thursday), 12 September,2019 when he would officially launch Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) clinic in Kebbi State.
The Kebbi State NASME Chairman, Alhaji Nura Bello gave the assurance while fielding questions from journalist in Birnin Kebbi on preparations for the official visit of Nigeria’s number two man, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
He explained that the MSME clinic which the Vice President Osinbajo is launching in Kebbi is an avenue to get together federal government agencies and also give opportunity for entrepreneurs in the state to interact as well as exhibit their products to the public, banks and other stakeholders in the entrepreneurship sector.
“The state is looking towards the day of the VP visit to launch the MSME Clinic in Kebbi state on12th September, 2019. This will be an opportunity to interact with our regulators, getting proper guidance, information and business opportunities available for us”.
He also charged women and youths to come out and exhibit what they have in order to attract access to various funds, domiciled in many commercial banks by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other commercial institutions to boost their enterprises.
Bello thanked the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, his wife, Hajia Aisha Bagudu, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Suleman Muhammad Argungu (Jarman Kabbi) and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Commerce, Hajiya Fatima Sani Ango for supporting the organization to organize ‘Women in Business ‘ and ” Youth Entrepreneurship’ seminar/exhibition held on 3rd and 4th September respectively in the state.
He charged women and youths to embrace entrepreneurship in order to reduce unemployment and make Kebbi an industrial state.
