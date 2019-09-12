NIA Names Cosgrove CEO ‘Real Estate Developer of 2019’

The Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), has named the Managing Director of Cosgrove Investment Limited, Mr Umar Abdullahi NIA’s “Real Estate Developer of the Year, 2019′

Abdullahi was honored in his capacity for the rare penchant for standards and leadership acumen that characterized his uncommonly eventful decade-long real estate development career that earned him, while his organization – Cosgrove was honored in its corporate capacity for “excellence in smart cities development in the country.”

The awards were conferred by the Institute at its 2019 Conference and Expo tagged Archibuilt 2019, in Abuja.

The Chairman, Archibuilt Development Services, Arc. Jimoh Faworaja said the “honor was conferred in recognition of efforts made by Cosgrove in the country’s building – construction sector adding that honoring deserving real estate developers is an effective way of promoting the growth of architectural, engineering and design brands in the country”

Former NIA President, Faworaja, noted that Archibuilt showcased Cosgrove for the company’s ability to “leverage on the use of innovative technology to tackle the challenges in this constantly evolving and growing building, development and construction sector, bringing global standards and practices to Nigeria.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Cosgrove Investment Limited, Mr Umar Abdullahi who was represented by the Head of Marketing, Cosgrove, Chioma Ugwu, while commending the NIA for the recognition disclosed that Cosgrove continues to invigorate its Research and Development department, a policy he said helped the company to stay abreast of innovation and inventions in housing construction, adding that it is led by a core team of accomplished professionals.

Discussing the special features of Cosgrove’s latest offering, he said: “Smart people will definitely take advantage the innovations that typify the Smart Estates currently being developed by Cosgrove,” adding that the homes will feature latest innovations in housing security technology such as the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system and high definition security cameras that are smart.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, the ability of Cosgrove to transfer the ANPR security technology to Nigeria will sustainably address security challenges in homes and commercial buildings in the country while also addressing some of the challenges associated with road use.