NILDS Extends Training To State Legislators

In line with its core mandate of capacity building for various players in the legislative arm of government, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has extended its training workshops to chairmen and members of the State Houses of Assembly Service Commissions .

Declaring the workshop open in Abuja yesterday, the Director General of NILDS, Prof Abubakar Sulaiman said State Assemblies cannot be truly autonomous except they have administrative control over their personnel, structure and conditions of service , all of which are the principal responsibilities of the State Houses of assembly service commissions .

According to him, “While the elected representatives or legislators form the core nerve of the legislative works, they cannot effectively carry out their statutory functions without the support and guidance of the bureaucracy symbolised by the national or state assembly service commissions”.

“Furthermore, the effectiveness or otherwise of the bureaucracy will largely depend on the quality of its human resources and their motivation , which are the major functions of the assembly service commissions “.

The training he added, will equip the chairmen and members of the various state houses of assembly service commissions , with relevant knowledge , skills and experience required to promote efficient and innovative management of the legislature” .

He however admonished the participants to be upright and diligent in the discharge of their duties, as the quality of lawmaking, oversight and representation will depend, to a large extent, on quality of staff appointed and retained to provide technical support to the legislature .

Some of the participants attending the five – day capacity building workshop , are Senators Mohammed Sani Saleh as Chairman, Kaduna State House of Assembly Service Commission , his counterparts from Bauchi State, Mallam Mustapha Zubair and Delta State, Barrister ( Mrs) Josephine Ada Kachukwu .