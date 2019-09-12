Obaseki Congratulates Buhari On Victory At Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

…says verdict well-deserved

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, describing the verdict of the tribunal as well-deserved.

The tribunal verdict, ­delivered by its Chairman, Garba Mohammed, in its ruling on Wednesday, dismissed the petition by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the president’s victory in the February 23 Presidential election.

In a statement, Obaseki noted, “I heartily congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on his well-deserved victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on September 11, 2019, which is a resounding affirmation of the choice of Nigerians on February 23, for a second term for the President.”

He said, “The tribunal confirms our stance that President Buhari remains the preferred leader at this time, to reset our country on the path of greatness.”

Obaseki saluted the courage of the tribunal in upholding the mandate given by millions of Nigerians, noting, “It is refreshing that we have reached this threshold and I am confident that this outcome would enhance this administration’s resolve in championing the next level agenda of the President.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I once again, congratulate the president and our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC), on this landmark victory. Congratulations, our dear President,” Obaseki added.