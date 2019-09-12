Ooni Of Ife Bags First Africa Travel Award

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has bagged the First Africa Travel 100 Global Personalities award.

The organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market presented the monarch at the sidelines of the launch of the Oduduwa Museum unveiled at the Brazilian Embassy in Lagos.

The Ooni of Ife was the special guest of honour for the African Diaspora Tourism conference at the 15th Akwaaba Travel Market is the custodian of 15 Famous Festivals amongst is the world famous Olojo festival held annually in October.

The Olojo festival is a culture festival in the calendar of the Ile-Ife, Osun state.

It is the celebration of the remembrance of Ogun god of Iron, who is believed to be the first son of Oduduwa progenitor of the Yoruba people.

However, the Africa Travel 100 Awards now in her 18th year, has recognized over the years leaders, industry practitioners and the government officials who have promoted tourism and improved travel using unique platforms and new information.