NEWS
Osinbajo To Inaugurate MSMEs Clinic, Tradermoni In Kebbi
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Thursday visit Kebbi State to formally launch the National Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic and the TraderMoni scheme in the State.
Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande in a statement in Abuja, said the move was in furtherance of the Federal Government drive to promote the growth of small businesses across the country.
Kebbi is the 24th State to host the Clinic since its commencement across the country in 2017 where over 400,000 small businesses have been directly impacted.
The MSMEs Clinic is an initiative of the office of the Vice President aimed at driving the growth of small businesses by creating the necessary linkages between government regulatory agencies and prospective and existing micro enterprises.
During the clinics, participants would interact with regulators in the MSMEs sector with the view to resolving issues relating to business name registration, access to finance, certification of products and services among others.
Some of the regulatory agencies participating at the clinic included the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).
Others were Bank of Industry (BOI), Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
Also in Birnin Kebbi, Osinbajo would monitor the ongoing disbursement of collateral and interest free loans to petty traders under the TraderMoni scheme in the state. (NAN)
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians