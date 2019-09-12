Out Of Pocket Expenditure: Implications For Accessible, Affordable Healthcare 

Out of pocket expenditure has been identified as a major factor promoting poor health seeking behaviour in the country. PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, writes.

Mercy Ayo, a 35- year old mother of seven, died of pneumonia after battling with it for a long time.

According to her husband, Mr. Ayo, if only he had money to take his wife to the hospital early enough, she probably would still be alive today. He said, on two occasions that he took his wife to the hospital, he could not even afford the test that she was asked to run talk more of the treatment.

Mr Ayo, who is a farmer, wish he had a means of accessing healthcare without paying out of pocket.

Mr Ayo’s wish is obviously the wish of so many Nigerians who watch their loved ones die from curable illnesses due to financial constraint.

The situation has further increased the calls for the government to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to all its citizens.

This has also highlighted the essence of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), means health coverage for all, without discrimination and leaving no one behind.

The WHO also stressed that everyone everywhere has a right to benefit from health services that they need without falling into poverty when using them.

The Sustainable Development Goal 3:8 targets achievement of universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the health sector have identified effective health insurance as key to achieving UHC in the country.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was established under Act 35 of 1999 Constitution by the federal government to improve the health of all Nigerians at an affordable cost

NHIS is to provide social health insurance in Nigeria where health care services of contributors are paid from the common pool of funds contributed by the participants of the Scheme.

It is a pre-payment plan where participants pay a fixed regular amount. The amount/funds are pooled, allowing the Health Maintenance Organisations(HMOs) to pay for those needing medical attention.

However, after years of being in existence, only less than five per cent of the country’s population are enrolled into the scheme.

Meanwhile, the new Executive Secretary of the scheme, Professor Mohammed Sambo, who formally assumed office last month, has assured of reforming the scheme into a result-oriented public institution, well positioned for its mandate as a catalyst for the socio-economic and human capital development of the country has continued to gain momentum.

According to him, the reforms are anchored on the tripod of a 3-point rebranding agenda, including value reorientation, transparency and accountability, as well as accelerating the drive to achieving universal access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians.

He also highlighted ten action points from the white paper on the Independent Fact Finding Panel that investigated the recent crisis in the organisation as additional undertakings of the government aimed at repositioning the Scheme, particularly in the areas of staff audit, financial management systems, procurement, internal audit and labour relations.

Professor Sambo also informed of his plans to deploy a robust ICT to drive the reforms, saying “this will solve 80 per cent of the unacceptable transparency issues in our processes, as it will afford us the platforms for effective, real-time monitoring and evaluation”.

He requested the assistance of the Senate Committee on Health, through legislative and advocacy engagements, for the on-going efforts to rebrand and reposition NHIS as a result-oriented public institution, operating effectively as a tool for reform of the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

Also in the reform effort, the organisation recently organised a two-day strategic stakeholders engagement with the healthcare providers and enrollees, in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the ES informed that the scheme has developed a roadmap which evolved three-point agenda.

According to him, the three point agenda include engendering value reorientation through a well-defined value system, transparency and accountability in the management of the entire scheme and activation and acceleration of the push-factors for the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He said the meeting was particularly apt, as it availed the various stakeholders the opportunity to x-ray the gaps in the implementation strategies of the various programmes, by re-examining their collective statutory roles, especially as outlined in the extant NHIS Act and the Operational Guidelines.

“I urge the healthcare providers here present to roll up their sleeves, for the task which is ahead of us is enormous. It is pertinent to remind you that, the provision of qualitative and affordable healthcare service delivery to all Nigerians through the NHIS is one of the key priority areas of the present administration which aligns with the global agenda for achieving Universal Health Coverage advocated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“In this regard, the healthcare providers no doubt play a pivotal role in achieving this objective.

The scheme hitherto, had been engulfed in crises that seemed bottomless. But today I am glad to inform you that, the scheme is profoundly stable and I have taken the liberty of this positive development to pull the trigger of reform in the Scheme,” he explained.

Also speaking at the event, the minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, noted that all eyes are on the health sector to undertake self-assessments on many fronts towards repositioning itself for the task ahead.

This, he said is expected, considering the strategic position of the sector with regards to social well-being and human capital development.

He therefore called on all stakeholders to take full advantage of the reforms to engage in frank conversations around the issues that have dogged the wheels of the scheme in the past, so as to chart a better course.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has also recommended that more people should be enrolled into NHIS and that different state governments should establish their own health insurance scheme.

NMA president, Dr. Francis Faduyile said this was necessary as most of the people in the scheme are the civil servants.

“The informal sector needs community bases health insurance scheme and we need private people to join in the scheme. It is when we have this that we can have enough funding for health and it can be used to purchase equipment for health and doctors or health practitioners who are seeing any patients will not be under pressure. It is on this that we expect proper health financing for health and it is on this that we can achieve universal healthcare,” he explained.