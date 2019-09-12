POLITICS
PMB’s Victory At Tribunal, Victory For Nigerians, APC – Anyanwu
A member of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Nduka Anyanwu has described the decision of the 5-man panel of Justices of the Presidential Election Tribunal to uphold the election of President Muhammadu Buhari as victory for Nigerians and APC.
Anyanwu said this while congratulating the President on his victory. He noted that over the last 4 years, the Buhari led government has steered Nigeria away from the uninspiring trend which characterized governance during the reign of the People’s Democratic Party.
Anyanwu described Buhari’s victory at the Tribunal as an opportunity for Nigerians to experience more years of purposeful leadership.
“President Buhari has by his disposition shown to be what Nigeria needs at this time. Having been saddled with the uphill task of riviving a country left to bleed to death by the PDP, Buhari has through many of his actions restored sanity in governance
“Today, we have a country where building and rebuilding of infrastructure have taken the centre stage. Gradually we are returning to the era where the abundant wealth of Nigeria is being utilized purposefully”, he said.
Chief Anyanwu however noted that the victory means more work for the APC and the government, as Nigerians are in high hopes that this victory which is a true reflection of the wishes of the people will enhance the pace of the delivery of the dividends of democracy in the country.
“The APC must through the strength that this judicial victory has afforded it, reinvigorate itself for future elections in order to consolidate on the gains the party has recorded so far”, he said.
MOST READ
Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects
ALGON Warns Against Conduct Of LG Election In Oyo
Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
Rivers: Wike Decries Politicization Of Infrastructure By Past Administration
Bishop Kukah Has No Facebook Account–Fr Omotosho
Tech-Backed Teaching Initiative In Edo Pulls Pupils From Private To Public Primary Schools
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NFIU Seeks Judges, NASS Members’ Account Details From Banks
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Sacks Executive Directors Of KSDPC, Revokes Plot Allocations
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S/West Govs Unleash ‘Operation Amotekun’ On Kidnappers, Ritual Killers, Others
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Abuja Tenants Groan Under Rent Yoke
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Condolence Visit To Families Of Slain FUOYE Students
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Make APC Survive Beyond My Tenure’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Success Comes To The Resilient – Medinat
- CRIME3 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet