Police Arrest Over 50 Suspects For Kidnapping, Robbery, Others

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday, said it has arrested about 58 suspected kidnapers, armed robbers and recovered large arms and ammunitions.

Exhibits recovered from them include 18 AK47 Rifles, 1233 rounds of Ak47 ammunitions, nine pump action, five single barrel riffle, one automatic pistol, one hand grenade, 53 live cartridges and several recovered stolen vehicles.

The suspects, 57 males and one female, from Cameroon were paraded for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, unlawful possession of weapons and other crimes after they were arrested across the country.

While parading them, Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said eight of the suspects were responsible for kidnap of the lawmaker from Kaduna State, Hon. Suleiman Dabo.

While admitting to the crime, the gang confessed to have demanded N10million as ransom before the lawmaker was released.

One of the suspect; Kabiru Abdullahi however noted that some of his gang members lied to him and claimed that only N6million was paid instead of the N10million and said he only got N450, 000 from the operation which was later recovered from him by the Police during his arrest.

Some of those paraded were the gang responsible for the kidnap of students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and House of Representatives member from Sokoto state.

The gang who operates in military uniform disclosed that they purchased the uniforms at the rate of N15, 000 from those who sell used clothes in Kaduna state and explained that they prefer to use the military uniform in order to deceive road users who feel safe whenever they see men in uniform.

The gang also confessed to have collected ransom of N5.5million for the ABU students before their victims were released.

Among those arrested were also one chance operators and Force PRO further advised Nigerians to be careful while boarding taxis that are unpainted and operates outside designated car parks.