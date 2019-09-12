Suicide: Foundation Urges FG To Improve Living Standard

The convener, Lillian Ike Foundation, Chinwe Lillian Okafor has called on the federal government to improve the standard of living of Nigerians, saying that improvements in living standards, creating employment and provision of infrastructure will help in reducing suicide and suicidal thoughts in the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) asserts that close to 800 000 people die due to suicide every year, adding that 79 per cent of global suicides occurs in low- and middle-income countries.

Speaking during a rally in Abuja yesterday, in commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day themed: ‘’Abuja Walk Against Suicide!’’ Okafor disclosed that improving the living standards and provision of infrastructure for citizens is part of the moral values, adding that moral value means placing national interests above personal interests.

‘’Corruption is part of the things affecting us. If we know that whatever is entrusted to us, we must use it to deliver the best of care, judicious use of resources will lead to better service delivery, good roads, good housing, and of course, poverty reduction are part of determinants of life expectancy,’’ she said.

She decried that more Nigerians are attempting suicide every year, adding that suicide attempt is one of the most important risk factors for suicide in the general population.

Okafor, however, urged Nigerians to seek help and talk to someone rather than committing suicide.

‘’If you suspect that a family member or friend may be considering suicide, talk to them about your concerns. You can begin the conversation by asking questions in a non-judgemental and non-confrontational way,’’ she said.

She added that banning suicide was good, but improving the standard of living of Nigerians was better.