Suspension: Former Police Inspector Petitions IGP

An ex-Inspector of Police, Ejike Enyinnaya has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over his prolonged suspension and interdiction by the Nigeria Police for over 17 years.

This was contained in a copy of the petition entitled “Reminder-Re- Prolonged Suspension of Inspector Ejike Enyinnaya AP No. 47896 By The Nigeria Police Authorities Since 15th March, 2002-2019” which is in possession of LEADERSHIP.

Enyinnaya said his ordeal began on September 6, 2001, when the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Polycarp S. Kpai instructed him to arrest fleeing armed robbery suspects.

He said while complying with the instruction, one of his subordinates, Corporal Christian Okon, who was in the front seat of their vehicle on his own impulse shot at the suspects moving vehicle without his instructions.

According to the former cop, who said since the ordeal began he has been facing many financial and psychological challenges, “The driver was seriously injured and was taken to the General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene where he later died.”

He said as the team leader he was arrested, detained and tried at Zone 6 of the Nigeria Police Calabar in Cross River State together with the corporal who is now late, another corporal and three sergeants.

Enyinnnaya added that the corporal was found guilty and was subsequently dismissed from the police while he (Enyinnaya) was recommended for reduction in rank, adding that rather than this, he was suspended from the service.

The former inspector, who said the petition was the third reminder to the Police Headquarters, said he enlisted into the police on October 1, 1977 and would have retired officially on the same date on 2012.

He therefore appealed to the IGP to use his good office to insure he is reinstated into the service and retired formerly, paid his gratuity after 25 years of service, placed on pension, and paid his outstanding benefits.

Enyinnaya also asked to be promoted to the rank of deputy superintendent of police as his squad mates have attained, all his salaries and allowances since he is on suspension without half-salary, and any other entitlements.

“This is my humble request knowing your pedigree as hero of the downtrodden. I’m sure you will put smile on my face again,” the former officer who said he had written over 70 letters over the matter noted.