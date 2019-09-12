TETFund Inaugurates Impact Assessment C’tee

The executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro, has inaugurated technical Advisory Committee On Impact Assessment (TACIA) to ensure self-evaluation of the board.

The impact assessment which is chaired by the former Head of campaigns of ActionAid International and Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Dr Otive Igbuzor will be responsible for reviewing the activities of the board, so as to be able to reveal strength, weaknesses, progress, challenges and windows of opportunity to improve.

Bogoro while inuagurating the committee in Abuja yesterday stated that the TACIA team has been carefully picked to reflect some of the best experts in development work, research and scholarship.

According to him, “The main objectives of the committee include, to carry out impact assessment of Education Trust Fund (TETfund) interventions from 2011 to 2019, to carry out impact of implementation of ETF/TEtfund mandates and effectiveness, to determine the achievements and weaknesses recorded and observed in the course of implementation of existing projects, programmes and intervention lines of the fund, to propose future direction of the fund within the TEtfund statutory mandate as encapsulated in the TEtfund establishment Act 2011,” among others.

He called on TACIA to help identify those areas that the board needs to improve, in order to get the best of the tertiary education in the country. According to him, “Your assessment will help us to improve the ranking of Nigerian Universities.”

Bogoro stressed that the board is determined to maintain its status, adding that about seven African countries have approached TEtfund to under study its work and take to their various countries.

Responding, the Co-chairman of the committee, Professor Placid Njoku pledged to work as a team to actualise the dream of the board in setting up the committee.

On his part, the National president, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Biodun Ogunyemi commended TEtfund for setting up the committee, saying that it will help to position the board to reach its established mandate. “An organization that does not evaluate itself is destined to die,” the ASUU president stressed.