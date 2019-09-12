NEWS
UK Re-introduces 2-year Post Study Work Visa
As part of post Brexit plan, the UK has re-introduced the two-year post-study work visa for international students. The return of the scheme was announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The scheme has been reportedly re-introduced as a part of a package of government measures to boost numbers of overseas students after Brexit.
The UK’s Department for Education stated that there is no limit on the number of international students that can study in the UK. Hence, to ensure that the UK continues to attract and welcome foreign students, the post-study leave period will be extended to six months for undergraduate and master’s students and for a year for doctoral students.
Along with re-introducing the two-year post-study work visa, the UK government will also consider improving the visa process for the applicants and support student employment.
The two-year post-study work visa scheme was scrapped in 2012 by former British Prime Minister Theresa May.
With the introduction of the scheme, Indian students will be allowed to stay in the UK for two years after graduating.
Currently, most foreign undergraduate and master’s students are allowed to stay and work in the UK for only four months and those at 27 universities on a pilot scheme get six months.
MOST READ
Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects
ALGON Warns Against Conduct Of LG Election In Oyo
Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
Rivers: Wike Decries Politicization Of Infrastructure By Past Administration
Bishop Kukah Has No Facebook Account–Fr Omotosho
Tech-Backed Teaching Initiative In Edo Pulls Pupils From Private To Public Primary Schools
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NFIU Seeks Judges, NASS Members’ Account Details From Banks
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Sacks Executive Directors Of KSDPC, Revokes Plot Allocations
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Abuja Tenants Groan Under Rent Yoke
- NEWS24 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Condolence Visit To Families Of Slain FUOYE Students
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S/West Govs Unleash ‘Operation Amotekun’ On Kidnappers, Ritual Killers, Others
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Make APC Survive Beyond My Tenure’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Success Comes To The Resilient – Medinat
- CRIME4 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet